Hungary Inflation Remains Stable In January

Hungary's consumer price inflation held steady at the start of the year, figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed Tuesday.

The consumer price index rose 2.1 percent year-over-year in January, the same rate of increase as in December. Meanwhile, economists had expected the inflation to ease to 2.0 percent.

Food prices grew 4.4 percent annually in January and costs for services went up by 0.8 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices increased 0.3 percent from December, when it remained flat. That was just below the expected rise of 0.4 percent.

by RTT Staff Writer

Economic News

