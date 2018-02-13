CAC 40 Subdued As Euro Strengthens

French shares were marginally lower on Tuesday despite Wall Street striving to recoup more of last week's heavy losses and Asian finishing mostly higher today after the announcement of U.S. President Donald Trump's infrastructure plan.

The euro strengthened against the dollar ahead of U.S. inflation data due on Wednesday, a report that may offer further clues on the pace of interest rate hikes in the U.S.

The benchmark CAC 40 was down 4 points or 0.08 percent at 5,136 in opening deals after closing 1.2 percent higher the previous day.

Kering shares dropped 1.5 percent despite the luxury conglomerate posting strong sales growth in the fourth quarter.

Games publisher Ubisoft rallied 2.7 percent after a positive trading update.

