South Africa Jobless Rate Declines In Q4

South Africa's unemployment rate decreased in the three months ended December, figures from Statistics South Africa showed Tuesday.

The jobless rate dropped to 26.7 percent in the fourth quarter from 27.7 percent in the third quarter.

In the corresponding period last year, the unemployment rate was 26.5 percent.

The number of unemployed people fell to 5.88 million in the December quarter from 6.21 million in the previous quarter. A year ago, the jobless figure totaled 5.78 million.

The labor force participation rate came in at 58.8 percent, down from 59.9 percent.

by RTT Staff Writer

Economic News

