Himax Technologies Q4 Profit Surges

Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) Tuesday reported a surge in fourth-quarter net income attributable to the company to $23.549 million from $4.439 million in the prior year. On a per-share basis, earnings were $0.137, up from $0.26 last year. The company as recorded gains on the sale of securities of $23.06 million compared to $5 million a year ago.

On average, 7 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to earn $0.14 per share. Analysts estimates usually exclude special items.

Revenue for the quarter declined to $181.08 million from $203.44 million a year ago. Wall Street expected $177.48 million.

For the first quarter, the company expects Loss per ADS to be 2.0 to 3.0 cents, while revenue is projected to decrease 9 to 14 percent sequentially. Gross margin is expected to be around 22 percent. Analysts expect $0.04 cents for the first quarter.
For the full year 2018, the company expects significant revenue and profit growth.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

