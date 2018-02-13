logo
JetBlue Airways January Traffic, Load Factor Down; Capacity Edges Up

JetBlue Airways Corp. (JBLU) reported that its traffic and load factor decreased, while capacity edged up slightly in the month of January 2018 from the prior-year period.

The airline said its January traffic decreased 1.7 percent to 3.80 billion revenue passenger miles or RPMs from 3.86 billion RPMs in the same period last year.

The airline flew 4.639 billion available seat miles or ASMs in January, representing a capacity increase of 0.1 percent as compared to the prior-year period when it flew 4.636 billion ASMs.

Load factor for the month was 81.9 percent, a decrease of 1.4 points from 83.3 percent in January 2017.

JetBlue's preliminary completion factor was 94.1 percent and its on-time performance was 65.8 percent in January 2018.

