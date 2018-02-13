Southwest Airline Forced To Land On Reports Of Fire

Reports of fire forced Southwest Airline for an emergency landing at John Wayne Airport in Orange County in California. All 139 passengers of the Boeing 737 were evacuated from the flight as fire was reported at its auxillary power unit.

Fire alerts were given, when the flight bound for San Jose with the passengers and five crew members, just left the John Wayne Airport at around 7.30 pm. Reports said passengers noticed smoke in the cabin.

Fire and rescue swung into action as soon as the flight touched the tarmac. Minor injuries were reported, due to emergency evacuation using chutes and slides.

The passengers were accommodated in another aircraft by late evening. The taxiway was closed for some time and operations were back to normal by 11.30 pm.

