Microsoft To Develop Blockchain-based Decentralized Digital Identities

Microsoft announced Tuesday it is in the process of developing decentralized digital identities based on the blockchain that underlies Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

The technology giant stated in a blog post that it plans to use blockchain technology as the base for storing and processing digital identity data.

The decentralized identities will be supported by the Microsoft Authenticator app, which is already used by millions of people to prove their identity. The app will act as the user agent to manage identity data and cryptographic keys with your consent.

"Each of us needs a digital identity we own, one which securely and privately stores all elements of our digital identity. This self-owned identity must be easy to use and give us complete control over how our identity data is accessed and used," Ankur Patel, Principal Program Manager on the team of Alex Simons, Director of Program Management, Microsoft Identity Division, said.

Some public blockchains like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, provide a solid foundation for rooting DIDs, recording DPKI operations, and anchoring attestations, the blog post says.

"While some blockchain communities have increased on-chain transaction capacity (e.g. blocksize increases), this approach generally degrades the decentralized state of the network and cannot reach the millions of transactions per second the system would generate at world-scale. To overcome these technical barriers, we are collaborating on decentralized Layer 2 protocols that run atop these public blockchains to achieve global scale, while preserving the attributes of a world class DID system," Ankur said.

Microsoft has been working on this project to create a robust decentralized identity ecosystem in partnership with the Decentralized Identity Foundation (DIF) for the past one year. Its main aim was to make in such a way that it is accessible to all, built on standard, open source technologies, protocols, and reference implementations.

