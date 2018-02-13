Senate Votes To Begin Debate On Immigration Bill

Setting up what is likely to be a contentious period, Senators voted overwhelmingly Monday night to begin debate on an immigration reform bill.

The Senate voted 97 to 1 in favor of moving to debate on an unrelated bill Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ken., plans to use as a vehicle for immigration reform. Republican Senator Ted Cruz, R-Tex., was the only "no" vote.

President Donald Trump highlighted the vote in a post on Twitter on Tuesday, suggesting that the debate marks the last chance for lawmakers to provide protections for young illegal immigrants brought to the country as children.

"Negotiations on DACA have begun. Republicans want to make a deal and Democrats say they want to make a deal. Wouldn't it be great if we could finally, after so many years, solve the DACA puzzle," Trump tweeted. "This will be our last chance, there will never be another opportunity! March 5th."

Democrats have recently been focused on providing protections for the immigrants known as Dreamers, while Republicans have been seeking to tie any protections to increased spending on border security.

Trump has said he will only support a bill that includes funding for his controversial border wall while also limiting so-called chain immigration and eliminating the diversity visa lottery system.

Even if Senators manage to craft a bill that can earn the support of the 60 votes needed to break a filibuster, any immigration reform bill is likely to face resistance in the GOP-controlled House.

