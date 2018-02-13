New Zealand Food Prices Jump 1.2% In January

Food prices in New Zealand were up an unadjusted 1.2 percent on month in January, Statistics New Zealand said on Wednesday - following the 0.8 percent decline in December.

Fruit and vegetable prices rose 2.0 percent on month, while meat, poultry, and fish prices rose 2.4 percent and grocery food prices rose 1.4 percent

On a yearly basis, food prices added 0.8 percent.

Fruit and vegetable prices shed 1.8 percent on year, while meat, poultry, and fish prices increased 0.9 percent and grocery food prices increased 1.0 percent.

