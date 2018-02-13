Australia Consumer Confidence Ebbs In February - Westpac

Consumer confidence in Australia remained optimistic in February, albeit to a lesser degree, the latest survey from Westpac Bank revealed on Wednesday.

The index fell 2.3 percent to a score of 203.7.

That follows the 1.8 percent jump in January to a score of 105.1.

A reading above 100 indicates that optimists outnumber pessimists.

