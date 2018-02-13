Japan GDP Climbs 0.1% On Quarter In Q4

Japan's gross domestic product advanced a seasonally adjusted 0.1 percent on quarter in the fourth quarter of 2017, the Cabinet Office said in Wednesday's preliminary reading.

That was shy of expectations for a gain of 0.2 percent and down from 0.6 percent in the third quarter.

On an annualized basis, GDP gained 0.4 percent - again missing expectations for 1.0 percent and down from the downwardly revised 2.2 percent increase in the three months prior (originally 2.5 percent).

by RTT Staff Writer

Economic News

