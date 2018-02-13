Singapore Q4 GDP Growth Eases Less Than Estimated

Singapore's economic growth eased less than initially estimated in the three months ended December, data from the Ministry of Trade and Industry showed Wednesday.

Gross domestic product advanced 3.6 percent year-over-year in the fourth quarter, revised up from a 3.1 rise reported earlier.

During the third quarter, the rate of expansion was 5.5 percent, corrected from 5.4 percent.

On a quarter-on-quarter seasonally-adjusted annualized basis, the expanded at a slower pace of 2.1 percent after a 11.2 percent growth in the prior quarter. The fourth quarter figure was revised from 2.8 percent.

For the whole of 2017, the Singapore economy grew by 3.6 percent, faster than the 2.4 percent growth in 2016.

For 2018, MTI expects GDP growth to moderate from 2017's growth, but remain firm.

Taking into account the global and domestic economic environment, MTI has maintained the 2018 GDP growth forecast at 1.5 to 3.5 percent.

