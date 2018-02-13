South Korea Jobless Rate Falls In January

South Korea's unemployment rate decreased at the start of the year, though slightly, figures from Statistics Korea showed Wednesday.

The seasonally adjusted jobless rate edged down to 3.6 percent in January from 3.7 percent in December, which was revised up from 3.6 percent.

The figure also matched consensus estimate.

In the corresponding month last year, the unemployment rate was also 3.6 percent.

On an unadjusted basis, the jobless rate rose to 3.7 percent in January from 3.3 percent in the prior month.

The number of unemployed people climbed to 1.02 million in January from 0.91 million in the preceding month.

by RTT Staff Writer

