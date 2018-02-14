Malaysia Economic Growth Slows In Q4

Malaysia's economic growth eased in the three months ended December, after accelerating in the previous five quarters, data from the Department of Statistics showed Wednesday.

Gross domestic product advanced 5.9 percent year-over-year in the fourth quarter, slower than the 6.2 percent rise in the third quarter. The growth was forecast to moderate to 5.8 percent.

On the expenditure side, private final consumption grew 7.0 percent annually in the December quarter and gross fixed capital formation expanded by 4.3 percent.

Both exports and imports climbed by 7.1 percent and 7.4 percent, respectively.

On a sequential basis, GDP rose 0.9 percent versus 1.8 percent in the preceding quarter.

During the whole year 2017, Malaysia's grew at an accelerated pace of 5.9 percent compared with a 4.2 percent rise in 2016.

by RTT Staff Writer

