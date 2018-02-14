European Economics Preview: Eurozone GDP Data Due

Quarterly national accounts from euro area and major European economics are due on Wednesday.

At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is slated to publish Germany's GDP data and final consumer prices. The is forecast to grow 0.6 percent on quarter, following third quarter's 0.8 percent increase.

Germany's consumer price inflation is seen at 1.6 percent in January, in line with flash estimate.

At 3.00 am ET, consumer prices from the Czech Republic and GDP from Hungary are due. Inflation is expected to slow to 2.2 percent in January from 2.4 percent in December.

Hungary's GDP is forecast to climb 4.2 percent annually after rising 3.9 percent in the third quarter.

At 3.30 am ET, Sweden's central bank is set to announce its rate decision. The bank is expected to keep its rate unchanged at -0.50 percent.

At 4.00 am ET, Italy's Istat publishes GDP data. Gross domestic product is forecast to advance 0.4 percent on quarter in three months to December.

At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat is slated to release euro area GDP and industrial production data. GDP is seen expanding 0.6 percent, in line with flash estimate.

