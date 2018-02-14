Thyssenkrupp Turns To Profit In Q1; Affirms FY Outlook - Quick Facts

German industrial conglomerate Thyssenkrupp AG (TYEKF.PK) reported first-quarter net income of 91 million euros, compared to net loss of 6 million euros in the year-ago period.

The latest quarter's results include a one-time negative effect of 87 million euros on net income from the U.S. tax reform enacted in the reporting period.

After deducting minority interest, net income was 78 million euros, compared to loss of 13 million euros in the year-ago period. Earnings per share were 0.12 euros, compared to loss of 0.02 euros per share last year.

The Group's adjusted EBIT increased 52 percent to 444 million euros from 291 million euros in the prior-year quarter.

In the quarter, the Group's order intake and sales were slightly higher year-on-year, up 1 percent each. On a comparable basis, excluding currency and portfolio effects, they were 4 and 3 percent higher, respectively.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2017/18, Thyssenkrupp affirmed its outlook for adjusted EBIT to increase to a range of 1.8 billion euros to 2.0 billion euros, net income to be clearly positive and free cash flow before M&A to be positive again.

