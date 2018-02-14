Estonia Q4 Unemployment Rate Rises Slightly

Estonia's jobless rate increased marginally in the fourth quarter, after falling in the previous quarter, data from Statistics Estonia showed Wednesday.

The jobless rate rose to 5.3 percent in the fourth quarter from 5.2 percent in the third quarter.

In the corresponding period last year, the rate was 6.6 percent.

The number of unemployed people climbed to 37,200 in the December quarter from 36,500 in the September quarter. A year ago, the jobless figure totaled 45,100.

The employment rate came in at 68.4 percent versus 68.3 percent in the preceding quarter.

During the whole year 2017, the unemployment rate was 5.8 percent.

by RTT Staff Writer

Economic News

