Finland Economic Output Expands At Slower Pace

Finland's economic output expanded at a slower pace in December from a year ago, figures from Statistics Finland showed Wednesday.

National output grew a working-day-adjusted 3.6 percent year-over-year in December, following a 4.3 percent rise in November, which was revised up from a 3.5 percent growth reported earlier.

Secondary production rose by around 5.0 percent annually in December and services by about 3.0 percent. At the same time, primary production contracted 1.0 percent.

On a monthly basis, the seasonally adjusted economic output dropped 0.1 percent from November, when it increased by 0.7 percent.

During the fourth quarter, seasonally adjusted GDP is estimated to have risen by 1.1 percent from the third quarter, the agency said.

According to the series adjusted for working days, GDP was 3.9 percent up on the corresponding quarter of the year before.

Another report from the statistical office revealed that annual retail sales growth eased to 2.6 percent in December from 3.1 percent in November.

Among retail trade industries, sales of daily consumer goods grew by 2.1 percent and sales in department store trade by 5.7 per cent.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

