Romania GDP Growth Slows In Q4

Romania's economic growth eased notably in the three months ended December, after accelerating in the previous quarter, preliminary data from the National Institute of Statistics showed Wednesday.

Gross domestic product rose a seasonally adjusted 0.6 percent sequentially in the fourth quarter, well below the 2.4 percent growth in the third quarter.

On a yearly basis, GDP growth moderated to 7.0 percent in the December quarter from 8.5 percent in the September quarter.

Without adjustment, the annual growth for the fourth quarter was 6.9 percent, down from 8.8 percent in the preceding quarter.

During the year 2017, GDP advanced 7.0 percent compared with 2016.

by RTT Staff Writer

