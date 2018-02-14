Hungary Q4 GDP Growth Exceeds Forecast

Hungary's economic growth accelerated at a faster-than-expected pace in the fourth quarter, preliminary figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed Wednesday.

Gross domestic product advanced an unadjusted 4.4 percent year-over-year in the fourth quarter, faster than the 3.9 percent rise in the third quarter.

Economists had expected the growth to improve to 4.2 percent.

The has been growing since the second quarter of 2013.

On a seasonally and calendar adjusted basis, the annual GDP growth improved to 4.8 percent in the December quarter from 4.2 percent in the September quarter.

Quarter-on-quarter, the economy expanded 1.3 percent from the third quarter, when it grew by 1.0 percent.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.