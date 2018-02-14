Poland Q4 Economic Growth Improves

Poland's economic growth accelerated for the second straight quarter in the three months ended December, preliminary figures from the Central Statistical Office of Poland showed Wednesday.

Gross domestic product advanced an unadjusted 5.1 percent year-over-year in the fourth quarter, faster than the 4.9 percent rise in the third quarter.

During the second quarter of 2017, the rate of expansion was 4.0 percent.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, the annual economic growth eased to 4.3 percent in the December quarter from 5.2 percent in the September quarter.

Quarter-on-quarter, GDP grew at a slower pace of 1.0 percent in the fourth quarter, following a 1.2 percent increase in the preceding quarter.

by RTT Staff Writer

Economic News

