Portugal GDP Growth Eases Slightly In Q4

Portugal's economic growth moderated for the second straight quarter in the three months ended December, though marginally, preliminary data from Statistics Portugal showed Wednesday.

Gross domestic product advanced 2.4 percent year-over-year in the fourth quarter, just below the 2.5 percent rise in the third quarter.

During the second quarter of 2017, the rate of expansion was 3.0 percent.

The positive contribution of domestic demand decreased in the December quarter, reflecting the deceleration of investment and private consumption.

On a quarterly basis, the grew 0.7 percent from the third quarter, when it rose by 0.5 percent.

In 2017, GDP recorded a real growth rate of 2.7 percent, following an increase of 1.5 percent in 2016. This acceleration was the result of a higher contribution of domestic demand.

