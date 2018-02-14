Slovakia GDP Growth Improves In Q4

Slovakia's economic growth accelerated marginally in the three months ended December, after easing in the previous quarter, preliminary data from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed Wednesday.

Gross domestic product advanced an unadjusted 3.5 percent year-over-year in the fourth quarter, just above the 3.4 percent rise in the third quarter.

During the second quarter of 2017, the rate of expansion was 3.7 percent.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, the grew at a faster pace of 3.6 percent annually in the December quarter, following a 3.5 percent increase in the September quarter.

Quarter-on-quarter, GDP rose 0.9 percent from the third quarter, when it grew by 0.8 percent.

Data also showed that annual employment growth for the fourth quarter was 2.2 percent, down from 2.3 percent in the previous quarter.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.