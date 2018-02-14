South Africa Retail Sales Growth Slows Less Than Forecast

South Africa's retail sales growth eased at a slower-than-expected pace in December, preliminary figures from Statistics South Africa showed Wednesday.

Retail sales advanced notably by an unadjusted 5.3 percent year-over-year in December, slower than the 7.9 percent rise in November. Economists had expected the growth to moderate to 4.8 percent.

Sales of household furniture, appliances and equipment grew 10.1 percent annually in December and a 14.7 percent growth recorded for all other retailers.

On a monthly basis, retail sales dropped 2.6 percent from November, when it rose by 3.8 percent.

