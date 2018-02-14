Stocks May Come Under Pressure On Inflation Data - U.S. Commentary

After moving higher over the past few sessions, stocks are likely to move back to the downside in early trading on Wednesday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a lower open for the , with the Dow futures down by 201 points.

The downward momentum on Wall Street comes following the release of a report from the Labor Department showing a bigger than expected increase in consumer prices in the month of January.

The Labor Department said its consumer price index climbed by 0.5 percent in January after edging up by a revised 0.2 percent in December.

Economists had expected consumer prices to rise by 0.3 percent compared to the 0.1 percent uptick originally reported for the previous month.

Excluding food and energy prices, core consumer prices rose by 0.3 percent in January after inching up by 0.2 percent in December. Core prices had been expected to increase by 0.2 percent.

The bigger than expected increase in consumer prices may add to recent concerns that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates faster than previously anticipated.

A separate report from the Commerce Department showing an unexpected decrease in retail sales in January may also weigh on the markets.

The Commerce Department said retail sales fell by 0.3 percent in January compared to economist estimates for a 0.2 percent uptick in sales.

Revised data showed that retail sales were unchanged in December compared to the previously reported 0.4 percent increase.

Excluding a decrease in sales by motor vehicle and parts dealers, retail sales were unchanged in January after inching up by 0.1 percent in December. Ex-auto sales had been expected to climb by 0.4 percent.

Shortly after the start of trading, the Commerce Department is scheduled to release its report on inventories in the month of December. Business inventories are expected to rise by 0.3 percent.

After seeing initial weakness, stocks turned higher over the course of the trading session on Tuesday. With the turnaround, the major averages extended the upward move seen over the two previous sessions.

The major averages ended the day firmly in positive territory. The Dow edged up 39.18 points or 0.2 percent to 24,640.45, the Nasdaq advanced 31.55 points or 0.5 percent to 7,013.51 and the S&P 500 rose 6.94 points or 0.3 percent to 2,662.94.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance during trading on Wednesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index fell by 0.4 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index jumped by 2.3 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets have all moved to the downside on the day. While the German DAX Index has fallen by 0.8 percent, the French CAC 40 Index is down by 0.5 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is down by 0.3 percent.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are falling $0.51 to $58.78 a barrel after inching up $0.09 to $59.29 a barrel on Tuesday. Meanwhile, after climbing $4 to $1,330.40 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are sliding $3.80 to $1,326.60 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 107.18 yen compared to the 107.82 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Tuesday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.2302 compared to yesterday's $1.2352.

