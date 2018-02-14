Salon Taps Readers' Computers To Mine Cryptocurrency

Salon, an American news website, has started giving readers an option either to mine cryptocurrencies or turn-off their ad-blockers that are increasingly eating into media company revenues.

Visitors to the website will be asked to either turn off their ad-blocker or "suppress ads".

The latter option means users can block the ads, but Salon will use their computer processors to mine Monero, a cryptocurrency focused on transaction privacy, using a crypto mining software known as Coinhive.

The website began testing the program on Monday, the Financial Times reported.

In its third quarter results filing on February 8, Salon said it is implementing a plan to offer a subscription program that will be targeted at users who prefer not to see advertisements.

The program is expected to launch in the March 2018 quarter and the media group plans to offer an ad-free app for mobile and tablet.

Defying the good intentions behind their creation, Monero and Coinhive have attracted notoriety, thanks to hackers who have used them intensively to mine cryptocurrency.

The latest major hacking incident happened at the start of this week, in which thousands of government websites across the world were hacked and Coinhive was inserted to infected websites to mine the cryptocurrency Monero from computers of those who visit them.

Monero is becoming more popular in the darknet versus Bitcoin.

