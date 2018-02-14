Stocks Turn Positive After Seeing Initial Weakness - U.S. Commentary

Stocks have turned higher over the course of the trading session on Wednesday after an initial move to the downside. The major averages have bounced off their lows of the session and into positive territory.

In recent trading, the major averages have reached new highs for the session. The Dow is up 75.11 points or 0.3 percent at 24,715.56, the Nasdaq is up 66.55 points or 1 percent at 7,080.06 and the S&P 500 is up 14.27 points or 0.5 percent at 2,677.21.

The initial weakness on Wall Street came following the release of a report from the Labor Department showing a bigger than expected increase in consumer prices in the month of January.

The Labor Department said its consumer price index climbed by 0.5 percent in January after edging up by a revised 0.2 percent in December.

Economists had expected consumer prices to rise by 0.3 percent compared to the 0.1 percent uptick originally reported for the previous month.

Excluding food and energy prices, core consumer prices rose by 0.3 percent in January after inching up by 0.2 percent in December. Core prices had been expected to increase by 0.2 percent.

Compared to the same month a year ago, consumer prices were up by 2.1 percent in January, while core consumer prices were up by 1.8 percent.

"Once temporary factors drop out of the annual comparison in the spring, core CPI inflation will be close to 2.5% and we expect it to trend higher from there," said Michael Pearce, Senior U.S. Economist at Capital Economics.

He added, "We expect that will force the Fed to raise rates a total of four times this year, beginning with a 25bp rise in interest rates at the March FOMC meeting."

A separate report from the Commerce Department showing an unexpected decrease in retail sales in January may also weigh on the .

The Commerce Department said retail sales fell by 0.3 percent in January compared to economist estimates for a 0.2 percent uptick in sales.

Revised data showed that retail sales were unchanged in December compared to the previously reported 0.4 percent increase.

Excluding a decrease in sales by motor vehicle and parts dealers, retail sales were unchanged in January after inching up by 0.1 percent in December. Ex-auto sales had been expected to climb by 0.4 percent.

Gold stocks have shown a substantial move to the upside in morning trading, driving the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index up by 4.3 percent. The index continues to regain ground after ending last Friday's trading at its lowest closing level in over a year.

The rally by gold stocks comes amid a sharp increase by the price of the precious metal, with gold for April delivery surging up $17.40 to $1,347.80 an ounce.

Biotechnology and computer hardware stocks are also seeing considerable strength on the day, while weakness is visible among real estate and tobacco stocks.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance during trading on Wednesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index fell by 0.4 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index jumped by 2.3 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets have all moved higher on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is up by 0.9 percent, the German DAX Index is up by 1.1 percent and the French CAC 40 Index is up by 1.3 percent.

In the bond market, treasuries have come under pressure following the release of the inflation data. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is up by 4 basis points at 2.880 percent.

by RTT Staff Writer

