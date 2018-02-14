President's Fourth-quarter Salary Donated For Infrastructure

President Donald Trump has donated his fourth-quarter salary in 2017 to the Department of Transportation to support their programs to rebuild and modernize the country's infrastructure.

This was announced by W hite House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders at her daily briefing. Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao presented the check for $100,000 that she accepted from the president.

In keeping with his campaign pledge, the President donates his salary on a quarterly basis to further work being done on important projects.

Trump donated his third-quarter salary to help the Department of Health and Human Services combat the opioid epidemic. Prior to that, he donated to the Department of Education and the National Park Service.

Speaking on the occasion, Chao said 12 federal agencies have been working with the White House on the comprehensive infrastructure proposal that the President announced Monday. The proposal includes transportation, energy, drinking and waste water, broadband, and veterans hospitals.

The goal of the President's proposal is to stimulate at least $1.5 trillion in infrastructure investment, which includes a minimum of $200 billion in direct federal funding. And a key element is to empower decision-making at the state and the local level.

The president's salary will be utilized for the Transportation Department's INFRA Grant Programs that address critical issues facing the nation's highways, bridges and ports.

