Tim Cook: Public Not Welcome At Apple HQ

If you are not an Apple employee, you will never get a chance to experience Apple Park, the new $5 billion headquarters of the giant.

Confirming Apple's policy to restrict outsiders, including its stakeholders, to the campus CEO Tim Cook said, "There is a lot of confidential information inside the building." He was replying to investors' queries at the annual meeting at the new Steve Jobs Theater.

Visitors to the Apple Park can go only up to the visitor's center just opposite to the headquarters. Apple store, and a cafe are there to see and experience. Further more, augmented reality experience of the new building will be offered by Apple to its visitors.

Tim Cook explained that the visitor's center is for fans and tourists. One can collect exclusive t-shirts, postcards, Apple branded baby wear, etc, from there.

Tim Cook has earlier described the new place as "the home of innovation for generations to come."

The "spaceship" campus in Cupertino, California includes a 2.8 million square foot building in a ring shape in the 79 hectares. It is a supposedly perfect blend of work-spaces, pool and park lands, designed by U.K. architect Norman Foster.

The building with an open design has curved glass walls and carbon fiber roof. The Steve Jobs Theater can accommodate 1000 people. The fitness center is around 100,000 sq. ft and the campus can park around 8600 vehicles in different levels. The Park could occupy a total of 12,000 employees.

