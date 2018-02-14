Trump Urges Senators To Approve Grassley Immigration Bill

With lawmakers struggling to reach an agreement on immigration reform legislation, President Donald Trump has urged Senators to approve a bill introduced by Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa.

Trump said in a statement released Wednesday that the Grassley bill accomplishes the four pillars of a White House framework.

The Grassley bill includes a pathway to citizenship for young illegal immigrants brought to the country as children, who are known as Dreamers.

The legislation also provides $25 billion in funding for border security, limits family-based immigration and reallocates the Diversity Visa lottery.

"I am asking all senators, in both parties, to support the Grassley bill and to oppose any legislation that fails to fulfill these four pillars - that includes opposing any short-term 'Band-Aid' approach," Trump said.

He added, "The overwhelming majority of American voters support a plan that fulfills the Framework's four pillars, which move us towards the safe, modern, and lawful immigration system our people deserve."

Trump said he was also encouraged by developments in the House toward advancing more hardline immigration legislation from House Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte, R-Virg., and House Homeland Security Committee Chairman Mike McCaul, R-Tex.

"Now that our military is fully funded, and will be rebuilt stronger than ever before, my focus is on enacting responsible and commonsense immigration reform that delivers for the American People," Trump said.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ken., indicated in remarks on Tuesday that the debate on immigration reform legislation should only last a week.

"Senators have had plenty of time to prepare," McConnell said. "There is no reason why we should not reach a bipartisan solution this week. But to do this, we need to get the debate started, look past making political points, and focus on making law."

However, lawmakers have thus far had difficulty reaching an agreement on a bill that can receive sixty votes in the Senate, a majority in the House, and the president's signature.

(Photo: Gage Skidmore)

