Australia Unemployment Data Due On Thursday

Australia will on Thursday release unemployment data for January, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

The jobless rate is expected to hold steady at 5.5 percent, with the addition of 15,000 jobs following the surge of 34,700 in December.

Japan will see December data for core machine orders, with forecasts suggesting a decline of 2.3 percent on month and an increase of 1.8 percent on year. That follows the 5.7 percent monthly jump and the 4.1 percent yearly gain in November.

Japan also will see final December figures for industrial production; the previous reading put output higher by 2.7 percent on month and 4.2 percent on year.

The central bank in Indonesia will conclude its monetary policy meeting and then announce its decision on interest rates; the central bank is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 4.25 percent.

Finally, the in Taiwan and China are closed for the Lunar New Year, while the markets in South Korea are shuttered for Seollal Day.

