BRAZIL: Economists Cut 12-month Inflation Forecast To 4.03%

(Agencia CMA Latam) - The median forecast for Brazil's consumer price inflation in the next 12 months fell to 4.03% from 4.04% last week after six consecutive increases, according to economists surveyed by the South American country's central bank.

For 2018, the economists trimmed the median inflation estimate for the second consecutive week, to 3.84%, from 3.94% in the previous survey. For 2019, the forecast has been at 4.25% for 44 weeks.

The annual inflation rate in Brazil decelerated to 2.86% in January after closing 2017 at 2.95%, remaining below the bottom of the central bank's target for 2017, which ranged from 3% to 6%.

by Agencia CMA Latam

