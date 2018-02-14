BRAZIL: Interest Rate Forecast For 2018 Remains At 6.75% Per Year

(Agencia CMA Latam) - Economists polled by the Brazilian central bank kept their estimates for the country's benchmark interest rate (Selic) at 6.75% at the end of 2018 for the seventh consecutive week. The forecast for the average rate in 2018 remained at 6.75% for the eighth week in a row.

For 2019, estimates remained at 8.00% for the fourth week, while the forecast for the average rate next year decreased to 7.88% from 7.89% last week.

Last week, the Brazilian central bank's Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) cut the country's benchmark interest rate to 6.75% - a record low - from 7.00%, in line with market expectations.

The Brazilian Central Bank also indicated that it might interrupt the current easing cycle in its next meeting, scheduled for March.

