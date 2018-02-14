COLOMBIA: Industrial Production Slides 0.8% In December On Annual Basis

(Agencia CMA Latam) - Colombia's industrial output decreased by 0.8% in December on an annual basis, while sales dropped by 0.2%. Total personnel employed decreased by 1.5%, said the country's statistics office.

In November, also on an annual comparison, industrial production rose 0.2%, sales increased 0.8%, and personnel employed dropped 1.5%.

In December, the sharpest increases occurred in precious and non-ferrous metals, and in the manufacture of motor vehicles, engines, auto parts, and accessories for vehicles.

by Agencia CMA Latam

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.