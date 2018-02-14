Japan Core Machine Orders Plunge 11.9% In December

The value of core machine orders in Japan tumbled a seasonally adjusted 11.9 percent on month in December, the Cabinet Office said on Thursday.

That was well shy of forecasts for a decline of 2.0 percent following the 5.7 percent gain in November.

On a yearly basis, core machine orders skidded 5.0 percent - again missing forecasts for a gain of 1.8 percent following the 4.1 percent gain in the previous month.

The total value of machine orders, which includes volatile ones for ships and electric power companies, fell a seasonally adjusted 14.9 percent on month and 5.6 percent on year in December.

