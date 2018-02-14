Asian Markets Advance After Wall Street Extends Rally

Asian stock are rising on Thursday after U.S. stocks closed higher overnight despite stronger-than-expected U.S. inflation data, and as higher commodity prices boosted resources stocks.

The U.S. consumer inflation data convinced investors that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates faster than previously anticipated. Some of the markets in Asia are closed for the Lunar New Year holidays.

The Australian market is advancing, buoyed by the overnight gains on Wall Street as well as higher commodity prices. Investors are digesting a slew of local corporate earnings results.

In late-morning trades, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is advancing 48.20 points or 0.83 percent to 5,889.40, off a high of 5,894.70. The broader All Ordinaries Index is adding 49.00 points or 0.82 percent to 5,989.00. Australian shares ended lower on Wednesday.

Among the major miners, BHP Billiton and Fortescue Metals are rising more than 3 percent each, while Rio Tinto is advancing almost 3 percent.

South32's shares are declining almost 2 percent after the miner recorded a 12 percent decrease in its half-year profit.

Gold miners are higher after gold prices surged overnight. Newcrest Mining is gaining more than 3 percent. Evolution Mining's shares are advancing almost 2 percent after the company raised its interim dividend despite a 10 percent decline in its first-half profit.

Oil stocks are also advancing after crude oil prices nudged back above $60 a barrel overnight. Santos and Oil Search are rising more than 2 percent each, while Woodside Petroleum's shares remained in a trading halt.

Origin Energy's shares are gaining 6 percent after the company reported a first-half net loss that narrowed significantly from last year, while revenues rose 19 percent.

The big four banks are mostly higher. ANZ Banking, Westpac and National Australia Bank are higher in a range of 0.4 percent to 0.7 percent, while Commonwealth Bank is edging down less than 0.1 percent.

ANZ Banking said it has completed the sale of its retail and wealth in six Asian countries - Indonesia, China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore and Vietnam.

Suncorp Group said its first-half profit declined almost 16 percent from last year on a surge in natural hazard costs and on lower revenues. Shares of the financial services giant are down almost 3 percent.

Telstra has cut its dividend after its first-half profit declined almost 5 percent from last year. However, the telecom giant's shares are advancing more than 1 percent.

McGrath Ltd.'s shares are in a trading halt ahead of the real estate group's announcement relating to media allegations about founder John McGrath. The company reported a first-half net loss, while revenue declined 23 percent.

On the economic front, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said the unemployment rate in Australia came in at a seasonally adjusted 5.5 percent in January, on Thursday. That was in line with expectations following the upwardly revised 5.6 percent reading in December.

The Australian added 16,000 jobs last month - beating forecasts for 15,000 following the downwardly revised 33,500 increase in the previous month.

In the currency market, the Australian dollar rose above the $0.79 mark. The local unit was quoted at US$0.7916, up from US$0.7877 on Wednesday.

The Japanese market is notably higher following the overnight gains on Wall Street despite the release of strong-than-expected U.S. inflation data. Investors also shrugged off a stronger yen and weaker-than-expected Japanese core machine orders data.

In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is rising 336.46 points or 1.59 percent to 21,490.63, off a high of 21,520.83 earlier.

The major exporters are gaining despite a stronger yen. Sony is rising almost 2 percent, while Panasonic and Canon are adding more than 1 percent each. Mitsubishi Electric is adding almost 1 percent. SoftBank is up almost 1 percent.

Among automakers, Toyota is rising 0.4 percent and Honda is advancing almost 1 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial are gaining more than 2 percent each.

In the oil space, Inpex is adding more than 1 percent and Japan Petroleum Exploration is higher by almost 2 percent after crude oil prices rose overnight.

Among the market's best performers, Kirin Holdings is rising more than 7 percent, Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma is gaining 7 percent and Showa Denko is higher by more than 5 percent.

On the flip side, Eisai Co. is losing almost 5 percent, while Kubota Corp. and MS&AD Insurance are declining more than 3 percent each.

In economic news, the Cabinet Office said that the value of core machine orders in Japan plunged a seasonally adjusted 11.9 percent on month in December - coming in at 792.6 billion yen. The headline figure was well shy of forecasts for a decline of 2.0 percent following the 5.7 percent gain in November.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the mid 106 yen-range on Thursday.

Elsewhere in Asia, New Zealand, Singapore, Hong Kong, Indonesia and Malaysia are also higher. The markets in Taiwan and China are closed for the Lunar New Year holidays, while the markets in South Korea are shuttered for Seollal Day.

On Wall Street, stocks rebounded on Wednesday after initially moving to the downside as a report from the Labor Department showed a bigger than expected increase in consumer prices in the month of January.

The Dow jumped 253.04 points or 1 percent at 24,893.49, the Nasdaq soared 130.10 points or 1.9 percent to 7,143.62 and the S&P 500 surged up 35.69 points or 1.3 percent to 2,698.63.

The major European markets also moved higher on Wednesday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index advanced by 0.6 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index surged up by 1.1 percent and 1.2 percent, respectively.

Crude oil futures nudged back above $60 a barrel Wednesday, as the U.S. dollar weakened on downbeat economic data. March oil futures rose 2.4 percent to $60.60 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, moving back near January's 4-year peak near $66.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News