Amended: Singapore NODX Grows More Than Forecast

Corrected third and fifth paragraphs

Singapore's non-oil domestic exports increased at a faster-than-expected pace in January, data from the International Enterprise Singapore showed Thursday.

NODX registered a double-digit growth of 13.0 percent year-over-year in January, well above the 3.1 percent rise in December. Economists had expected a 8.7 percent rise for the month.

Non-electronic NODX jumped 20.7 percent after expanding 6.8 percent in December.

Meanwhile, exports of electronic products declined 3.9 percent, following a 5.3 percent fall in the prior month.

On a monthly basis, NODX decreased a seasonally adjusted 0.3 percent from December, when it declined by 1.9 percent.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.