European Economics Preview: Eurozone Foreign Trade Data Due

Foreign trade data from euro area is due on Thursday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, European Automobile Manufacturers' Association is slated to release Europe's new car registrations for January. Sales had decreased 4.9 percent on year in December.

In the meantime, foreign trade from Norway and unemployment from Turkey are due. Turkey's jobless rate is expected to remain at 10.3 percent in November.

At 3.00 am ET, Spain's INE is scheduled to issue final consumer prices for January. Inflation is expected to match the flash estimate of 0.5 percent.

Half an hour later, Statistics Sweden publishes unemployment data. The jobless rate is seen at 7 percent in January versus 6 percent in December.

At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat releases euro area foreign trade data. The trade surplus is expected to fall to adjusted EUR 22.3 billion in December from EUR 22.5 billion in November.

Also, Greece's consumer price data for January is due. Inflation stood at 0.7 percent in December.

