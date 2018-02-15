Europe's Car Registrations Rebound In January

Europe's car registrations rebounded in January, the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association reported Thursday.

Demand for passenger cars grew 7.1 percent in January from the previous year, reversing a 4.9 percent drop in December. Sales totaled 1.25 million units in January.

Except the United Kingdom, all major EU posted annual growth in sales. Sales in the U.K. fell 6.3 percent in January, which was the tenth consecutive decrease.

Sales in Spain logged a double-digit growth of 20.3 percent and Germany registered 11.6 percent increase. At the same time, Italy's demand for cars grew 3.4 percent and that in France gained 2.5 percent, data showed.

by RTT Staff Writer

