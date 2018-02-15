Indivior FY17 Profit Up 66% - Quick Facts

Indivior plc (INDV.L) reported that its fiscal 2017 net income rose 66 percent to $58 million from $35 million in the prior year. Earnings per share grew 60 percent to $0.08 from $0.05 last year.

The latest period's results include a one-time non-cash charge of $15 million related to the lowering of the U.S. corporate income tax rate to 21 percent, requiring a revaluation of U.S. deferred tax assets and liabilities. The results also include other one-time items related to the release of uncertain tax provisions of $24 million upon close out of IRS tax audits.

Adjusted net income for the year was $270 million or $0.37 per share, compared to $254 million or $0.35 per share in the prior year.

Net revenue for the year rose 3 percent to $1.09 billion from $1.06 billion last year. Revenue also rose 3 percent in constant currencies.

The increase in revenue was primarily due to stronger U.S. market growth and growth in Rest of World or ROW that was partially offset by share loss to generic competition in price sensitive U.S. payors, unfavorable mix from increased U.S. Medicaid , and continued tactical rebating in the U.S.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2018, Indivior forecast net revenue of $1.130 billion to $1.170 billion, and net income in a range of $290 million to $320 million, excluding exceptional items and at constant .

Shaun Thaxter, CEO of Indivior said, "We look forward to launching SUBLOCADE later this month, and we continue to expect peak annual net sales of at least $1 billion. We are also excited about the potential for RBP-7000 based on the unmet needs we see in schizophrenia."

Thaxter added that the company will establish a new, stand-alone business unit to launch this asset in the fourth quarter of 2018, assuming approval, and targets peak annual net sales of $200 million to $300 million.

