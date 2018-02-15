Asian Shares Rise Despite Higher US Inflation

Asian stocks rose on Thursday as investors brushed aside concerns that the Federal Reserve could move more quickly to raise short-term interest rates to tame inflation. Trading activity remained relatively thin across the region as some of the were closed for public holidays.

Markets in Taiwan and China were closed for the Lunar New Year holidays, while the South Korean markets was closed for Seollal Day.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng ended a shortened trading day nearly 2 percent higher at 31,115.43, led by financials and information companies.

Japanese shares posted solid gains following three successive days of losses that took the Nikkei average to a four-month low on Wednesday.

Japan's industrial production grew more than initially estimated in December, while core machinery orders tumbled 11.9 percent from the previous month, separate reports showed.

The Nikkei index closed 310.81 points or 1.47 percent higher at 21,464.98 despite a firmer yen and the release of mixed industrial output and core machinery orders data. The broader Topix index climbed 0.97 percent to 1,719.27.

Exporter Tokyo Electron climbed 4.6 percent, Honda Motor rose 1.3 percent and Sony added 1.9 percent despite the greenback extending its losing streak against the yen.

Lender Mitsubishi UFJ Financial advanced 1.8 percent and insurer Dai-ichi Life Holdings jumped 5 percent. Oil majors Inpex and Japan Petroleum gained 1-2 percent after crude oil prices rose overnight.

Australian shares rallied, led by miners and energy producers after Dalian iron ore prices hit a three week high and crude oil futures nudged back above $60 a barrel on dollar weakness and data showing a less-than-expected rise in U.S. crude inventories.

The benchmark S&P/ASX200 index rose 67.80 points or 1.16 percent to close at 5,909 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended up 68.70 points or 1.16 percent at 6,008.70.

Miners BHP Billiton, Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals Group climbed 4-6 percent while energy majors Santos, Oil Search and Beach Energy jumped 2-6 percent.

Origin Energy soared 6.9 percent after the company narrowed its first-half net loss. Gold miner Evolution Mining rallied 2.2 percent after raising its interim dividend.

Financial services giant Suncorp Group dropped 2.4 percent after its first-half profit declined almost 16 percent from last year on a surge in natural hazard costs and on lower revenues.

On the economic front, official data showed that the number of jobs in Australia increased by 16,000 last month to beat forecasts while the jobless rate stood at 5.5 percent, matching expectations.

New Zealand shares closed higher even as Fletcher Building extended its previous session's selloff after revealing a further $486 million provision for project losses at its B+I unit.

The benchmark S&P NZX-50 index finished up 4.53 points or 0.06 percent at 8,063.33, while Fletcher Building shares dropped 1.3 percent, adding to Wednesday's over 9 percent loss.

A survey showed today that property sales in New Zealand saw their biggest rise in volumes in seven months in January.

India's Sensex was rising 0.6 percent, Indonesia's Jakarta Composite index was moving up 0.1 percent and Malaysia's KLSE Composite index was up 0.2 percent.

U.S. stocks rose for a fourth straight session overnight and bond yields jumped as stronger-than-expected January inflation data convinced the market that the Fed will raise rates a total of four times this year, keeping the March hike in play. Investors shrugged off weaker-than-expected retail sales for last month.

The Dow rallied 1 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq jumped as much as 1.9 percent and the S&P 500 surged 1.3 percent.

by RTT Staff Writer

