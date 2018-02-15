DAX Extends Gains As Investors Shake Off Inflation Worries

German stocks extended gains from the previous session on Thursday as investors brushed aside concerns that the U.S. Federal Reserve could move more quickly to raise short-term interest rates to tame inflation.

The benchmark DAX was up 76 points or 0.61 percent at 12,414 in opening deals after rising 1.2 percent the previous day.

Lender Commerzbank rallied 2.6 percent and Deutsche Bank advanced 2 percent.

Automakers were trading higher after industry data showed demand for passenger cars grew 7.1 percent in January from the previous year, reversing a 4.9 percent drop in December. BMW and Daimler rose half a percent each while Volkswagen gained over 1 percent.

Robotics manufacturer Kuka Group dropped 1.3 percent after its EBITDA for the fourth-quarter of 2017 declined to 14.0 million euros from 67.1 million euros last year.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com