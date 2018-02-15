FTSE 100 Rises For Second Day

U.K. shares extended gains from the previous session on Thursday, with energy and mining stocks climbing, as oil and base metals prices surged on dollar weakness after the release of mixed economic reports in the U.S.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 49 points or 0.68 percent at 7,263 in late opening deals after closing 0.6 percent higher the previous day.

Antofagasta and Glencore were up more than 3 percent while Tullow Oil surged 4.2 percent.

Companies that derive revenue from South Africa gained ground as the rand hit its highest level in nearly three years following Jacob Zuma's resignation as the nation's president. Old Mutual jumped 4.7 percent and Anglo American gained 2.9 percent.

Indivior shares slumped almost 9 percent after the pharmaceuticals group

booked a one-time cost of $185 million to deal with antitrust and other litigation.

Standard Life Aberdeen lost 5 percent after Lloyds Banking Group and Scottish Widows axed a £100 billion asset management mandate with the company.

