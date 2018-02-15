Italy Trade Surplus Shrinks In December

Italy's foreign trade surplus decreased in December from a year ago, as imports grew faster than exports, figures from the statistical office Istat showed Thursday.

The trade surplus dropped to EUR 5.3 billion in December from EUR 5.7 billion in the corresponding month last year. However, the surplus rose from EUR 4.8 billion in November.

Both exports and imports advanced by 2.0 percent and 3.7 percent, respectively in December from last year.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, exports rose 0.6 percent monthly in December and imports by 3.3 percent.

The trade balance with EU countries resulted in a deficit of EUR 974 million versus EUR 1.0 million shortfall a year earlier. Meanwhile, the non-EU trade surplus increased to EUR 6.23 billion from EUR 5.7 billion.

