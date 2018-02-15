Eurozone Trade Surplus Increases In December

The euro area trade surplus increased in December from the previous month on higher exports, Eurostat reported Thursday.

The trade surplus rose to a seasonally adjusted EUR 23.8 billion in December from EUR 22 billion in the previous month. The expected level was EUR 22.3 billion.

Exports grew 1.7 percent from November and imports gained 0.9 percent in December.

On a yearly basis, exports climbed 1 percent annually and imports advanced 2.5 percent.

As the increase in imports exceeded exports growth, the trade surplus fell to EUR 25.4 billion in December from EUR 27.6 billion in the same period of previous year.

Further, data showed that the EU28 registered a EUR 14.3 billion surplus in trade in goods with the rest of the world in December compared with EUR 20.7 billion in December 2016.

