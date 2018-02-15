South Africa Wholesale Trade Declines In December

South Africa's wholesale sales decreased in December after recovering in the previous month, preliminary figures from Statistics South Africa showed Thursday.

Wholesale sales fell 5.3 percent year-over-year in December, reversing a 0.8 percent rise in November, which was the first increase in eight months.

On a monthly basis, wholesale trade dropped 1.1 percent from November, when it grew by 1.2 percent.

At current prices, wholesale sales climbed 1.0 percent annually in December, while it slid 1.9 percent from a month ago.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.