UK Crypto Companies Float Independent Trade Body

Seven cryptocurrency companies have floated an independent trade organization in the UK to bring self regulation into the industry.

The group named CyrptoUK was formed by Coinbase, Etoro, Cryptocompare, Blockex, Cex.io, Commerceblock and Coinshares.

The new body has outlined a code of conduct for the industry, which is likely to form the basis for broader regulation in future.

CryptoUK chairman Iqbal Gandham said the cryptocurrency industry is "severely misunderstood."

He said the CryptoUK has been established to promote best practice and to work with government and regulators to ensure that the UK benefits from the exciting potential of this international .

Members of the group should sign up a code of conduct that provides guidelines about due diligence and ensure safety to customer funds in case of insolvency, as well as security to customer account against hacking.

Earlier this week, the European Supervisory Authorities for securities, banking, and insurance and pensions had jointly issued a pan-EU warning to consumers regarding the risks of buying virtual currencies.

The ESA warned consumers that virtual currencies are highly risky and unregulated products.

So, if a virtual currency exchange goes out of or consumers have their money stolen because their virtual currency account is subject to a cyber-attack; there is no EU law that would cover their losses, the ESA cautioned.

by RTT Staff Writer

