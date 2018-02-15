Greece CPI Falls For First Time In 14 Months

Greece's consumer prices declined for the first time in more than a year in January, though slightly, figures from the Hellenic Statistical Authority showed Thursday.

Consumer prices dropped 0.2 percent year-over-year in January, reversing a 0.7 percent rise in December.

Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages declined 1.2 percent annually in January and clothing and footwear prices fell by 2.0 percent. Meanwhile, transport costs grew 2.4 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices dipped 1.6 percent from December, when it rose by 0.5 percent.

EU harmonized inflation in Greece eased markedly to 0.2 percent in January from 1.0 percent in the prior month.

Month-on-month, the harmonized index of consumer prices decreased 1.2 percent after rising 0.3 percent in December.

by RTT Staff Writer

