Ireland Inflation Slows Further

Ireland's consumer price inflation eased for the third straight month in January, data from the Central Statistics Office showed Thursday.

The consumer price index edged up 0.2 percent year-over-year in January, slower than the 0.4 percent increase in December. The measure has been rising since August last year.

Utility costs grew 3.7 percent annually in January, while prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages dropped by 1.7 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices declined 0.7 from December, when it decreased by 0.1 percent.

Inflation, based on the harmonized index of consumer prices, moderated to 0.3 percent from 0.5 percent. Month-on-month, the HICP dropped 0.7 percent.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.