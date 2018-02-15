Wall Street To Open Higher As Market Is In Recovery Mood

The market continues to be in a recovery mood and the early signs from the U.S. Futures Index shows that Wall Street might open broadly higher. The investors are keenly watching the movement of dollar against majors.

Asian shares closed in the positive territory, while European shares are trading higher.

There are several major economic announcements on Thursday, that include Jobless Claims, Empire State Manufacturing Survey and Philadelphia's Business Outlook Survey/

As of 6.30 am ET, the Dow futures were gaining 243 points, the S&P 500 futures were up 14.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were climbing 39.25 points.

U.S. stocks closed higher. The Dow jumped 253.04 points or 1 percent at 24,893.49, the Nasdaq soared 130.10 points or 1.9 percent to 7,143.62 and the S&P 500 surged up 35.69 points or 1.3 percent to 2,698.63.

On the economic front, the Empire State Manufacturing Survey for February will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The economic analysts are looking for consensus of 17.5 down from 17.7 in the prior month.

The Producer Price Index - Final Demand for January will be published at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for 0.4 percent, compared to negative 0.1 percent in the previous month.

The U.S. labor department's Jobless Claims for the week will be published by 8.30 am ET. The consensus for New Claims is 229 K, compared to 221K in the prior week.

Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia's Business Outlook Survey for February is scheduled at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for 21.0, down from 22.2 in January.

The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Natural Gas Report for the week will be published at 10.30 am ET. The prior week's change was a decline of 119 bcf.

Treasury International Capital Data for December wil be released at 4.00 pm ET. The Foreign Demand for Long-Term U.S. Securities for the prior month was $57.5 billion.

The Fed Balance sheet for the week will be published at 4.30 pm ET. The prior week level was $4.421 trillion.

The Fed Money Supply for the week is expected at 4.30 pm ET. The M2 weekly change was a deficit of $4.6 billion.

Two year FRN Note auction, two-year Treasury Note auction, five-year and seven year Note auction will be held at 11.00 am ET.

In the corporate segment, nutrition, and wellness giant Nestle SA reported decrease in fiscal 2017 net profit to 7.2 billion Swiss francs and earnings per share decreased to 2.32 francs. This was mainly due to an impairment of goodwill related to Nestlé Skin Health.

Underlying earnings per share for fiscal year 2017 increased by 4.7% in constant currency and by 4.6% on a reported basis to 3.55 francs. Total reported sales for fiscal year 2017 were 89.8 billion francs, a 0.4% increase for the year. In 2018, the company expects organic sales growth between 2% and 4%, and underlying trading operating margin improvement in line with our 2020 target.

Asian stocks finished higher on Thursday.

Markets in Taiwan and China were closed for the Lunar New Year holidays, while the South Korean was closed for Seollal Day.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng ended a shortened trading day up 599.83 points or 1.97 percent at 31,115.43.

Japanese shares posted solid gains following three successive days of losses. The Nikkei index closed 310.81 points or 1.47 percent higher at 21,464.98. The broader Topix index climbed 0.97 percent to 1,719.27.

Australian shares rallied. The benchmark S&P/ASX200 index rose 67.80 points or 1.16 percent to close at 5,909 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended up 68.70 points or 1.16 percent at 6,008.70. On the economic front, official data showed that the number of jobs in Australia increased by 16,000 last month to beat forecasts while the jobless rate stood at 5.5 percent, matching expectations.

European shares are trading up. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is climbing 73.45 points or 1.43 percent, the German DAX is gaining 109.09 points or 0.88 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is adding 42.78 points or 0.59 percent and the Swiss Market Index is up 32.68 points or 0.36 percent.

The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is up 0.99 percent.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News